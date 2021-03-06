QS Investors LLC Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,373 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,296 shares of company stock worth $7,865,431 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ opened at $29.75 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

