Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Short Interest Update

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 28th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 304,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUAD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 191,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,937. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

