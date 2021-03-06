Qualtrics International Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 9th (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International’s (NYSE:XM) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 9th. Qualtrics International had issued 51,695,568 shares in its public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,550,867,040 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During Qualtrics International’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

