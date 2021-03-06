Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

QMCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Quantum in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Get Quantum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $8.52 on Friday. Quantum has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $465.98 million, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $197,438.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,165.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $57,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Quantum by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Quantum during the third quarter worth $2,325,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 802,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.