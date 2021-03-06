Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,759,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170,771 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $139,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 837.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,267 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after buying an additional 1,710,882 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2,360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,634,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,567,852 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after buying an additional 1,257,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,977,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Bank of America raised Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

