Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Down 18.6%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s share price was down 18.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 518,370 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 397,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $16.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.54% of Ra Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

