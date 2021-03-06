Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. Radian Group posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Radian Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 2,521,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,639. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

