Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s stock price was down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 1,999,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 929,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $703,318.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,659.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,507,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

