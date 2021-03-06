Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 84.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

