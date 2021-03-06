Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,331,000 after acquiring an additional 57,296 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,818 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 90,938 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 896,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

