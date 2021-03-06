Ratecoin Price Hits $0.0005 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Ratecoin has a market cap of $58,032.27 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 49.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 80.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.