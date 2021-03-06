Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rattler Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.41.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,285,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 73,040 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 27.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,232,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 266,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

