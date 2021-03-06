Raymond James Analysts Give SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) a C$25.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

SNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.82.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$26.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.81. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$30.10.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

