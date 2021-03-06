Raymond James Upgrades Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) to Outperform

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.50. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

SRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

TSE:SRX opened at C$2.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$348.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$52.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

