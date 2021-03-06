RED (RED) Market Capitalization Tops $701,420.56

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. RED has a market capitalization of $701,420.56 and $22,233.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RED has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.31 or 0.00372390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

