Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

