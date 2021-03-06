Redmond Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,405,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.55. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,938. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.