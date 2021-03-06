Redmond Asset Management LLC Invests $5.58 Million in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 316,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000. Intrusion comprises approximately 2.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Intrusion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.16. 237,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intrusion Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. Research analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTZ shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

