Redmond Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,958,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2,688.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,137,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 956,382 shares during the period. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $10,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

LSXMA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.57. 649,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,141. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $46.72.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

