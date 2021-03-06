Redmond Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 22,651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 402,741 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,181,000 after buying an additional 176,136 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after buying an additional 139,518 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Morningstar by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Morningstar by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

NASDAQ MORN traded up $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.67. The stock had a trading volume of 139,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,526. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $255.75. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $4,260,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,093,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,001,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total value of $959,813.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,871 shares of company stock valued at $31,735,150 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.