Redmond Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $134.70. 1,350,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $2,645,974.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,909 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

