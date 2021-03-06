Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $101,482,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd raised its position in Fiserv by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 206,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $4.14 on Friday, hitting $119.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,138,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

