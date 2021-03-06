Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 604,379 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,379 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.74% of Nomad Foods worth $140,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 308.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOMD opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

