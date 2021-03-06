Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,599,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058,910 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $152,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

