Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $131,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 274,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,637,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET opened at $273.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $218,360.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,556.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $632,790.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,410.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,017 shares of company stock valued at $76,186,183. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.