Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $187.01 Million Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $187,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

UI stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $362.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.45.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

