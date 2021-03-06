Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $187.01 Million Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $187,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on UI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

UI stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $362.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.45.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.