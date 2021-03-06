Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,668,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,804,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of HSBC worth $198,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HSBC by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HSBC opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.33.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.