Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 441,200 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 211.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $144,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 11.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,961 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 41.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $210.76 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

