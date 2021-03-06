Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,574,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,656 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Kellogg worth $160,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

