Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 246,001 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.12% of The J. M. Smucker worth $147,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

