Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 369,294 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Arista Networks worth $131,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $273.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.94 and a 200 day moving average of $261.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.58, for a total transaction of $1,126,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,415.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total transaction of $375,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,908.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,017 shares of company stock valued at $76,186,183 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

