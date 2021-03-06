Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 39,800 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 261,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $139,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $433.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.13. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.