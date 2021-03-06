Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 460,061 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,619,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 460,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $168,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.3914 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

