renBTC Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.85 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One renBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $48,612.14 or 0.99961523 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $828.73 million and $15.85 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00461318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00077620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00082948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00050580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.04 or 0.00462757 BTC.

renBTC’s total supply is 17,048 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

