Rentberry Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,187.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $350,624.48 and approximately $45,187.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.51 or 0.00762614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00026536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00031257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00043464 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rentberry Token Trading

