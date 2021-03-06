Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioCardia, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) – Investment analysts at Dawson James issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioCardia in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year.

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. CM Management LLC owned 1.85% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

