Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carnival Co. & plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.68). William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.95) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCL. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $60,846,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

