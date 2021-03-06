Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kohl’s Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

