Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Gap Up to $26.17

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.17, but opened at $28.01. Resideo Technologies shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 66,669 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -112.92 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

