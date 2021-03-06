ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the January 28th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RETO stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,244,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,226. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 141.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

