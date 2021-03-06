Reviewing JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) & Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

JOYY has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.03, suggesting that its stock price is 703% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JOYY and Liberty TripAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $3.67 billion 2.57 $494.88 million $3.89 29.97 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 1.37 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JOYY and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 0 9 0 3.00 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

JOYY presently has a consensus price target of $109.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.30%. Given JOYY’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe JOYY is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 27.75% 5.46% 4.12% Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24%

Summary

JOYY beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform. It also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis. In addition, the company operates imo, a video communication platform; and Hago, a casual-game-oriented social platform that integrates various social features, such as live streaming chatrooms and karaoke. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

