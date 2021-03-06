Reviewing Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA)

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Baltic International USA and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -849.48% Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baltic International USA and Vivint Smart Home’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 105.29

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baltic International USA and Vivint Smart Home, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.99%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Baltic International USA has a beta of 41.27, suggesting that its share price is 4,027% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Baltic International USA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

