Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.78.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total transaction of $33,692,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $450.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

