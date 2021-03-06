Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $118.34 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

