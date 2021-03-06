Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $878,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 28,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 16,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.