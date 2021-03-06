Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,778.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.03. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,451 shares of company stock worth $28,953,398. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.