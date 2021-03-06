Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

RNMBY stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

RNMBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

