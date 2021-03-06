Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,871 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Emerson Electric worth $99,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $91.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

