Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 746,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $88,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Waste Management by 184.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,762 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 512,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 911,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 471,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waste Management by 3,545.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,228,000 after acquiring an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,567 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $118.68 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

